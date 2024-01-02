McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — The Amistad Dam Port of Entry has been temporarily closed for “routine maintenance,” a spokesman for the International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC) told Border Report on Tuesday.

The crossing, which is located near Del Rio, Texas, and connects to the Mexican state of Coahuila, sees thousands of cars cross daily and was similarly closed in May.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says travelers should cross at the Del Rio International Bridge until the port reopens.

During a field meeting in South Texas in early December, U.S. IBWC Commissioner Maria-Elena Giner told Border Report that Amistad Dam has several unsafe sinkholes and requires costly repairs.

“Amistad has been declared by the Corps of Engineers as potentially unsafe,” she said.

Mexico has pledged $20 million for Phase I of the reconstruction project, and Giner said 56% of the costs are due by the United States. However, she has not indicated how much that would be, or when construction will begin.

Sandra Sanchez can be reached at SSanchez@BorderReport.com.