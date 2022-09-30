RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Amtrak announced on Friday that it is temporarily adjusting service in preparation for the effects of Hurricane Ian.

As the storm makes its way along the southeastern coast through the Carolinas, Amtrak has altered service on 12 routes, including trains between Virginia and Florida.

Check out the list of changes taking place on Friday and Saturday below:

Friday, Sept. 30

Auto Train #52 — Scheduled to depart Sanford, Fla., on Sept. 30 and arrive in Lorton, Va., on Oct.

1 — Canceled entirely.

Auto Train #53 — Scheduled to depart Lorton, Va. on Sept 30 and arrive in Sanford, Fla., on Oct. 1 — Canceled entirely.

Palmetto train #89 — Scheduled to depart New York on Sept. 29 — last stop in Washington, D.C.

Palmetto train #90 — Scheduled to depart Savannah, Ga., on Sept. 30 — route will begin in Washington, D.C.

Silver Star train #91 — Scheduled to depart New York on Sept. 30 and arrive in Miami on Oct. 1 — Canceled entirely.

Silver Star train #92 — Scheduled to depart Miami on Sept. 30 and arrive in New York on Oct. 1 — Canceled entirely.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Auto Train #52 — Scheduled to depart Sanford, Fla., on Oct. 1 and arrive in Lorton, Va., on Oct. 2 — Canceled entirely.

Auto Train #53 — Scheduled to depart Lorton, Va., on Oct. 1 and arrive in Sanford, Fla., on Oct. 2 — Canceled entirely.

Palmetto train #89 — Scheduled to depart New York on Oct. 1 — last stop will be Washington, D.C.

Palmetto train #90 — Scheduled to depart Savannah, Ga., on Oct. 1 — route will begin in Washington, D.C.

Silver Star train #91 — Scheduled to depart New York on Oct. 1 and arrive in Miami on Oct. 2 — Canceled entirely.

Silver Star train #92 — Scheduled to depart Miami on Oct. 1 and arrive in New York on Oct. 2 — Canceled entirely.

For further updates on routes and schedules, follow Amtrak on Twitter at @AmtrakNECAlerts for services in the Northeast Corridor and at @AmtrakAlerts for services outside the Northeast Corridor. More information is also available on Amtrak.com and through their mobile app.