RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A commercial train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed Monday afternoon after it struck a dump truck, according to Amtrak. The incident reportedly left several passengers onboard injured.

On June 27 at 1:42 p.m., several cars on Amtrak Train 4 struck a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, Missouri. There were approximately 243 people onboard the train, Amtrak said in a statement to the press, adding that there were early reports of injuries as a result of the incident.

Amtrak said on Twitter that they are working with local authorities to assist customers and that the company has deployed resources to help as well.

Passengers on the scene of the incident where four cars of Amtrak Train 4 derailed after hitting a dump truck in Missouri.

The company is currently experiencing longer-than-usual hold times, but encourages those who need immediate assistance to call or text 1-800-USA-RAIL, or 1-800-872-7245.

This is a developing story and more details will be added as they become available.