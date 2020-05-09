Andre Harrell, founder of Uptown Records, dies at 59

Media executive Andre Harrell at the Warner Theatre during the 2010 BET Hip Hop Honors, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2010, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

(WRIC) — Andre Harrell, the founder of Uptown Records and the first half of the hip hop duo Dr. Jeckyll & Mr. Hyde, died at age 59 on Friday, May 8, according to a report from the Rolling Stone.

No cause of death has been reported yet.

Why Andre 😢😢😢 My heart is breaking and I can't stop crying. He was an amazing friend and I will miss him forever. 😢 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) May 9, 2020

The Rolling Stone said Harrell began his music career at Def Jam Records, and three years later founded his own label, Uptown Records. They added BET had announced plans for a miniseries based on Uptown Records’ rise earlier this year, with Harrell in a producer role.

Mad Skillz, a Richmond based Rapper, said without Harrell the world of music would look a lot different.

No Andre? No Puff. No Bad Boy. No Mary J, No B.I.G, No Teddy Riley=No New Jack Swing, No Jodeci= No Tim, No Missy. No Heavy D, No Guy. No Soul IV Real, No Lost Boyz …can you imagine that? — Mad Skillz (@SkillzVa) May 9, 2020

Reporting from the Rolling Stone was used in this piece.

