Andre Harrell, founder of Uptown Records, dies at 59

(WRIC) — Andre Harrell, the founder of Uptown Records and the first half of the hip hop duo Dr. Jeckyll & Mr. Hyde, died at age 59 on Friday, May 8, according to a report from the Rolling Stone.
No cause of death has been reported yet.
The Rolling Stone said Harrell began his music career at Def Jam Records, and three years later founded his own label, Uptown Records. They added BET had announced plans for a miniseries based on Uptown Records’ rise earlier this year, with Harrell in a producer role.
Mad Skillz, a Richmond based Rapper, said without Harrell the world of music would look a lot different.
Reporting from the Rolling Stone was used in this piece.
