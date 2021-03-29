Animal rescue finds dog that ran away at Indy airport after being saved from Guam

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — A dog rescued from the streets of Guam has finally reached his new home after over two weeks on the lam after he got loose at the Indianapolis airport.

Peaceful Souls Animal Rescue and Recovery, a local animal rescue that worked with the family to transport the dog, said Toby escaped as his adoptive family took him out of his crate after a 14-hour flight from Guam to Indiana.

Airport security attempted to corral the dog but was unable to capture him.

The family asked that anyone who saw Toby contact them. Word spread, and even Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted, “Help Find Toby!”

Early Sunday morning, Peaceful Souls Animal Rescue and Recovery announced on Facebook that they had found Toby and delivered him to his new family.

The animal rescue said Toby had stayed on airport property. After two weeks of “exhausting effort of tracking his patterns and following up on sightings to narrow down his movements to a general location,” the organization set a trap and captured him.

Peaceful Souls Animal Rescue and Recovery says Toby had lost weight and was covered in ticks, but all things considered, he was in pretty good shape.

“Thank you to our team for being relentless and never giving up. Thank you to his family for loving a dog they didn’t even know and trusting the process for recovery. Thank you to the Good Samaritans that called in the sightings that ultimately led to us being able to get him safe,” Peaceful Souls Animal Rescue and Recovery wrote in a Facebook post.

Toby was rescued in Guam after he was found nearly dying on the streets.

“Toby, your short life has been filled with pain and fear,” the rescue said. “Today, your life is changed forever. Stay put now, you hit the jackpot. Rest, sweet boy, you are safe and warm now!!!”