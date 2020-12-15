Anonymous donor gives nearly $65K to cover layaway items at Bristol Walmart

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — An anonymous person donated nearly $65,000 to pay off all layaway items at the Walmart in Bristol, Tennessee.

Walmart says the $64,995.51 donation that was made on Monday was enough to cover the store’s entire layaway balance.

“I got a notification on my email that my layaway had been paid for,” said shopper Lloyd Leonard. “And I thought ‘well that’s kind of weird.”

Leonard was informed by management that the anonymous donation had covered his layaway fees.

“She said yeah somebody came in this morning at 6 o’clock and paid everybody’s layaway,” Leonard said. “But he wants me to tell you that he loves you, God bless you and Merry Christmas.”

April Hilliard was another shopper whose layaway was paid off. She said she was overcome by the gesture.

“And she said ‘honey, your layaway is paid in full and he said Merry Christmas and he loves you,'” Hilliard said. “The emotional type that I am, I just broke. I just started crying.”

“It’s especially touching when customers pay off others’ layaways during the holiday season and serves as another example of the generosity our customers show year-round,” Store Manager Kris Light said in a statement. “We’re honored to play a small role in these acts of kindness and we love seeing the joy it brings to our customers this time of year.”

According to the company, the anonymous donor wanted to positively affect as many people as possible.

“That restores my faith,” Hilliard said. “It’s like a Christmas miracle. He’s Santa, that’s what he is. He’s a Santa to everyone here.”

