SPARTANBURG COUNTY S.C. (WSPA) – An anonymous donor has paid off $11K in lunch debts at a Spartanburg County school.

The donation cleared accounts for 165 children at Abner Creek Academy for Christmas, school officials said.

They say the donor has grandchildren who go to the school, but she wanted to remain anonymous.

The anonymous person said they remembered how tight money was when raising kids and wanted to do something special for all the families.