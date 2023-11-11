A Texas police officer was killed early Saturday in a shooting that left the shooter dead and a second officer wounded, authorities said.

Two other people were later found dead inside a home in Austin, according to interim Police Chief Robin Henderson.

An emotional Henderson, who paused often during a news conference and appeared to be choking back tears, said officers were called to the home shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday by a woman screaming that she was being stabbed.

One person escaped the home before officers arrived, Henderson said, and told police the man in the home was armed with a knife.

Police then tried to enter the home and were met with gunfire, but did not return fire, retreated and called for a SWAT team, said Henderson, who did not take questions and was surrounded by about 10 other officers during her comments.

“SWAT officers arrived on scene and forced entry into the residence … to rescue the victims,” Henderson said. “As SWAT officers entered the suspect immediately fired his gun at the officers and the SWAT officers returned fire.”

Two officers and the suspect were struck by the gunfire. The suspect was killed at the scene and the two officers were taken to a hospital, where one died and the second was in stable condition, Henderson said.

“Two apparent victims of the suspect were located inside of the residence with fatal injuries,” Henderson said.

Multiple officers opened fire, and the shooting will be investigated by both the Austin Police Department’s internal affairs division and the department’s special investigation unit in conjunction with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, Henderson said.

No names have been released.

“I’m praying for the family of our fallen officer,” Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said in a statement, and “for our officer who was shot and in surgery and his family.”

“We rely on brave people who are in harm’s way when they are serving us,” Watson said. “This event jarringly brings home that truth.”

The Austin Police Retired Officers Association asked for prayers for both the slain and the wounded officer.

“Our hearts are heavy this morning with the news of one of our brothers with APD having been shot and killed in the line of duty,” the statement said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Gov. Greg Abbott also issued a statement calling for prayers for the family of the slain officer, for the wounded officer and for the city’s police department.

“This tragedy is a reminder of the great risks and selfless leadership our law enforcement officers exercise every day to serve and protect their communities,” Abbott said.