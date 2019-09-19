ARGH! Plank walking good phrases for Talk Like a Pirate Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ye want to celebrate National Talk Like A Pirate Day, eh?
Well, grab ye eye patch and gather ’round, maties! Even though we usually wait until January when the pirates invade, it’s time to spit out ye favorite pirate lingo.
If it’s been a while since your timbers shivered, here’s a lesson for you and all the scallywags out there.
PIRATE PHRASES
Abandon Ship: An order to leave the vessel immediately, usually in the face of some imminent danger
Ahoy: Hello
Avast Ye: A command meaning pay attention or listen
Aye, Aye: Yes, I understand
Batten Down the Hatches: When everything on a ship is tied down to prepare for an approaching storm
Booty: Refers to any ill-gotten goods swiped from another party
Bounty: The reward for capturing a criminal
Briny Deep: The ocean
Carouser: A reckless person who drinks too much
Chantey: A song that sailors sing in unison while working
Clap of Thunder: A strong alcoholic beverage, usually referring to a shot
Davy Jones’ Locker: Graveyard at the bottom of the sea for those killed or drowned
Dead Men Tell No Tales: An expression that means dead people will not betray any secrets. Used as a threat to kill someone or a way of saying there were no survivors.
Doubloons: Types of gold coins
Fire in the Hole: A cannon is about to be fired
Grog: Diluted rum, but can be used to refer to any alcoholic concoction
Hang the Jib: To pout or frown
Hearties: Friends, comrades
Hornswoggle: To swindle something, usually money, out of someone else
Jolly Roger: The name for the iconic black pirate flag featuring a white skull and crossbones
Lad, lass, lassie: A child or young person
Landlubber: Someone without sailing ability
Loot: Stolen money or possessions
Marooned: To be abandoned with no food, drink or possessions
Me: My
Old Salt: Experienced pirate or sailor
Plunder: To steal
Run a Rig: Play a joke on someone
Scallywag: What an experienced pirate would call a newbie
Scurvy: A derogatory adjective meaning lowly or disgusting
Seadog: A veteran sailor
Shiver Me Timbers: An exclamation of surprise
Sink Me: An exclamation of surprise
Son of a Biscuit Eater: An insult
Thar She Blows: A whale sighting
Three Sheets to the Wind: Someone who is very drunk. One sheet is mildly drunk, and four sheets is passed out.
Walk the Plank: When someone is forcibly ordered to walk off a wooden board into the sea, resulting in drowning
Wench: A woman
Ye: You
Yo Ho Ho: A jolly expression
