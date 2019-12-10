Arkansas officer ‘ambushed and executed’ in parking lot

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WISH) — An Arkansas police officer was “ambushed and executed” in the department parking lot, according to the police chief.

KFTA reports that Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr was shot and killed Saturday night as he sat in his patrol car. He was waiting for his partner at the start of their shift.

“We’ve lost one of our own,” Chief Mike Reynolds said. “Evidence shows that Officer Carr was ambushed and executed.”

Reynolds said Carr had been with the department for two-and-a-half years.

Two officers chased the suspect down an alley, firing fatal shots at him. They have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy.

The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old London Phillips. He had previous run-ins with the law, including once impersonating a police officer.

There is no known motive for the killing of Carr.

Information from CNN Newsource was used in this report.