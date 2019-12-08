Arkansas police officer killed execution style in his own patrol car

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (via KNWA) — A police officer was, in the words of the police chief, “ambushed and executed” Saturday night in the back parking lot of a police department in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The officer who was killed has been identified as Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr. According to Police Chief Mike Reynolds, the suspect was identified as London Phillips.

Reynolds said that Carr was shot while sitting inside his patrol car behind the police department.

Two officers responded and fired shots at Phillips and killed him. The officers are on paid administrative leave per the investigation.