Arrest made in stabbing death of NYC college student from Charlottesville

NEW YORK (WRIC) — The New York Police Department has arrested one juvenile in connection with the murder of Barnard freshman Tessa Majors, three law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Detectives believe there may be as many as three individuals linked to the crime. More information from police is expected later Friday.

The 18-year-old Charlottesville, Virginia girl was stabbed to death while at school on Manhattan’s Upper West Side Wednesday night.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.

