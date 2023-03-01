WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — American, Japanese and Russian astronauts will join together on Wednesday, March 1 as they go live from the International Space Station and answer questions about their life and work in space.

NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina, who make up NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5, will be joining the conference from orbit.

The Crew-5 astronauts have been living aboard the International Space Station since October of last year, when the SpaceX Dragon Endurance spacecraft first docked. Over the course of their mission, the crew contributed to experiments regarding cardiovascular health, bioprinting, and microgravity, according to NASA. These experiments will not only benefit the people on Earth now, but will prepare mankind for future space exploration.

The astronauts will return home later this month, when the spacecraft will undock from the space station and land off the coast of Florida.

According to NASA, Crew-5 is the fifth crew rotation mission with SpaceX for the agency’s Commercial Crew Program.

The event will air on NASA Television, the NASA app and the agency’s website.