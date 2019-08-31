Police: At least 10 teens shot after high school football game in Alabama

At least 10 people were injured in a shooting that broke out at the end of a high school football game in Mobile, Alabama, Friday night, according to 8News Sister Station WKRG.

The shooting reportedly occurred at Ladd Peebles Stadium soon after a game between Leflore and Williamson high schools. Witnesses say there was a fight in the stands several minutes before the game ended.

Police say the age of those injured ranges from 15 to 18. Mobile Fire-Rescue confirmed to WKRG that 10 people were transported to area hospitals — five were said to be in critical condition, but with non-life threatening injuries. The condition on the others is unclear at this time.

Police said they were questioning two people who are in custody but did not confirm if they were the shooters.

“Why are the young people bringing this type of violence to public events?” Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said. “They’re bringing their beefs that they have with each other in their neighborhoods and they’re putting other people in harm’s way.”

Chief Battise was asking parents, if their children were at Ladd Stadium and are not at home, to call local hospitals or to reach out on their cell phones to make sure they’re okay.

“This is unacceptable for people to not to be able to come out and enjoy an event watching their children play at a football game and watching their children perform in the band,” Chief Battiste added.

Police are gathering witness statements as they continue to investigate.

