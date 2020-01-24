1  of  2
At least 14 dead, 315 hurt in earthquake in eastern Turkey

by: The Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) – Turkish officials say at least 14 people have been killed in an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 that shook the country’s east, injuring more than 300 and leaving several trapped.

The earthquake struck near the town of Sivrice in eastern Elazig province, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said Friday.

People in Elazig whose homes were damaged or were too afraid to go indoors were being moved to student dormitories or sports center amid freezing conditions.

