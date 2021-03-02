13 dead after semitruck hits SUV carrying 25 people near US-Mexico border

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — At least 13 people are dead after a semitruck crashed into an SUV carrying 25 people on a Southern California highway near the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol Chief Omar Watson said 12 people died at the scene just outside of Holtville, California, which is about 11 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border. Another person died after arriving at the hospital. Hospital officials earlier reported there 15 people were killed in the crash, and that more people were inside the SUV.

California Highway Patrol Officer Jake Sanchez said the SUV was a Ford Expedition that would typically seat eight to nine people legally. He said the SUV had stopped at an intersection and then drove “directly in the path of the big rig” around just after 6 a.m. local time. The tractor-trailer full of gravel struck the left side of the SUV, which appeared to have been pushed off the road.

Multiple people were ejected from the vehicle, according to CHP. The ages of the victims ranged from 16 to 55.

Multiple passengers from the SUV were flown or sent to hospitals for injuries that included fractures and head trauma. Four were flown to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, where three were in intensive care, spokesman Todd Burke said. The truck driver received minor injuries.

The crash happened in the agricultural southeastern corner of California on a highway running through fields, just north of Holtville. The area is about two hours east of San Diego. Imperial County is the least populous county in California with 180,000 residents.

Macario Mora, a spokesman for Customs and Border Protection in Yuma and El Centro, said the Border Patrol was helping other law enforcement with the crash. He said the immigration status of those in the vehicle was unknown and being investigated.

“It was an unusual number of people in an SUV, but we don’t know who they were,” Mora said. “They might have just been farmworkers.”

A harvest is underway in the region of most of the winter lettuce and other leafy greens eaten in the United States.

Officials from the Holtville and Imperial County fire departments, as well as the California Highway Patrol spokesperson for the area, could not immediately be reached.

All lanes of northbound and southbound SR-115 are closed, Caltrans San Diego said in a tweet.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.