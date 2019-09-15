Decks collapse during firefighter event; at least 22 injured

WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Hospital officials say at least 22 people were injured when decks collapsed on one another at a three-story home at the Jersey Shore.

Cape May Regional Health System says 21 people are being treated there after Saturday evening’s collapse in Wildwood. At least three are children.

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City says at least one additional person was taken there for treatment.

The conditions of the injured were unclear.

Photos on social media showed multiple levels of decking ripped away from the building and reduced to beams and splintered wood.

Nearby resident Joann Devito says she was sitting on her own deck when she heard a noise, turned and “saw the whole thing caving in.”

She says she saw “two women running and screaming.”

The collapse occurred during annual firefighters convention in the beach resort town. Firefighters were likely among those hurt or trapped.