MISSISSIPPI (WRIC) — At least 23 people are dead, four are missing and dozens are injured after a tornado and strong storms swept through Mississippi Friday, according to a report from ABC News.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency posted a tweet confirming that, as of 6:20 a.m. Saturday, 23 people have been confirmed dead as a result of the destruction and that teams across the state are searching for those missing and assisting survivors.

“We have activated medical support—surging more ambulances and other emergency assets for those affected,” said Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves in a tweet posted just after 11 p.m. Friday night. “Search and rescue is active.”

According to ABC News, the tornado was first reported at around 8:50 p.m. in the areas of Silver City and Rolling Fork, about 60 miles northeast of the capital city of Jackson. The tornado “pretty much devastated” the town of Rolling Fork, according to United Cajun Navy President Todd Terrell.