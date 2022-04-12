NEW YORK (WRIC) — 16 people were injured, at least 10 of them were shot and 5 are in critical condition following a Brooklyn subway station shooting Tuesday morning.

At around 8:30 a.m., New York Fire Department responded to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood.

Upon arrival, first responders found that at least five people had been shot and more than 16 people were injured.

According to reports from multiple law enforcement sources, the suspect who fled the scene was wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.

Fire and police officials were originally investigating reports of an explosion but the police department has since tweeted that there were “no active explosive devices at this time.” There were, however, multiple smoke devices found at the scene, according to mayoral spokesperson Fabien Levy.

In a press release later in the afternoon, New York City officials explained that the shooting had happened in the subway car, not on the platform.

At least 11 people are being treated at two local hospitals. The injuries range from gunshot wounds, smoke inhalation, shrapnel and general injuries sustained from the resulting panic.

A train rider’s video shows smoke and people pouring out of a subway car. Wails erupt as passengers run for an exit as a few others limp off the train. One falls to the platform, and a person hollers, “Someone call 911!” In other videos and photos from the scene, people tend to bloodied passengers lying on the platform, some amid what appear to be small puddles of blood, and another person is on the floor of a subway car.

Commissioner Keechant Sewell added that the attack was not being investigated as terrorism, but that she was “not ruling out anything.” Police are still searching for the shooter.

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Five people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, law enforcement sources said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Five people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, law enforcement sources said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Several people were shot Tuesday morning at the subway station in Brooklyn, New York, law enforcement sources said. Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood found multiple people shot and undetonated devices, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York City Transit workers arrive at subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Several people were shot Tuesday morning at the subway station in Brooklyn, New York, law enforcement sources said. Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood found multiple people shot and undetonated devices, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Law enforcement gather near the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Multiple people were shot and injured Tuesday at a subway station in New York City during a morning rush hour attack that left wounded commuters bleeding on a train platform. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).

Law enforcement gather near the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Multiple people were shot and injured Tuesday at a subway station in New York City during a morning rush hour attack that left wounded commuters bleeding on a train platform.. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Multiple people were shot and injured Tuesday at a subway station in New York City during a morning rush hour attack that left wounded commuters bleeding on a train platform. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Emergency personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Multiple people were shot and injured Tuesday at a subway station in New York City during a morning rush hour attack that left wounded commuters bleeding on a train platform. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Members of the New York Police Department walk the streets near a subway station in the New York City borough of Brooklyn on April 12, 2022. – At least 13 people have been injured during a shooting incident, authorities said. The city’s fire department gave the injuries toll, with ABC News quoting police sources as saying at least five people had been shot (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Members of the New York Police Department and emergency personel crowd the streets near a subway station in the New York City borough of Brooklyn on April 12, 2022. – At least 13 people have been injured during a shooting incident, authorities said. The city’s fire department gave the injuries toll, with ABC News quoting police sources as saying at least five people had been shot (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 12: Police and emergency responders gather at the site of a reported shooting of multiple people outside of the 36 St subway station on April 12, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. According to authorities, multiple people have reportedly been shot and several undetonated devices were discovered at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in the Sunset Park neighborhood. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 12: Police and emergency responders gather at the site of a reported shooting of multiple people outside of the 36 St subway station on April 12, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. According to authorities, multiple people have reportedly been shot and several undetonated devices were discovered at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in the Sunset Park neighborhood. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 12: Police and emergency responders gather at the site of a reported shooting of multiple people outside of the 36 St subway station on April 12, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. According to authorities, multiple people have reportedly been shot and several undetonated devices were discovered at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in the Sunset Park neighborhood. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 12: Police and emergency responders gather at the site of a reported shooting of multiple people outside of the 36 St subway station on April 12, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. According to authorities, multiple people have reportedly been shot and several undetonated devices were discovered at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in the Sunset Park neighborhood. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 12: Police and emergency responders gather at the site of a reported shooting of multiple people outside of the 36 St subway station on April 12, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. According to authorities, multiple people have reportedly been shot and several undetonated devices were discovered at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in the Sunset Park neighborhood. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 12: Police and emergency responders gather at the site of a reported shooting of multiple people outside of the 36 St subway station on April 12, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. According to authorities, multiple people have reportedly been shot and several undetonated devices were discovered at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in the Sunset Park neighborhood. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 12: Members of the FDNY gather at the site of a reported shooting of multiple people outside of the 36 St subway station on April 12, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. According to authorities, multiple people have reportedly been shot and several undetonated devices were discovered at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in the Sunset Park neighborhood. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

This photo provided by Will B Wylde, a person is aided in a subway car in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. A gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people Tuesday, leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform as others ran screaming, authorities said. Police were still searching for the suspect. (Will B Wylde via AP)

Emergency personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. A gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people Tuesday, leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a platform as others ran screaming, authorities said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

In this photo from social media video, passengers run from a subway car in a station in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. A gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people Tuesday, leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform as others ran screaming, authorities said. Police were still searching for the suspect. (Will B Wylde via AP) (Will B. Wylde via AP)

The Associate Press contributed to this report.