(WRIC) — More than 28 million people across the Midwest and South are under a tornado watch as a tornado outbreak that has killed at least nine people and caused more than 50 to be hospitalized continues to move through the regions.

According to ABC News, five people in Arkansas, three people in Indiana and one person in Illinois are dead after dozens of tornadoes moved through the Midwest states Friday night. The exact number of confirmed tornadoes has not yet been determined.

“Significant damage has occurred in Central Arkansas,” said Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders in a tweet. “I’m in constant communication with AR State Police and @AR_Emergencies who are working with local law enforcement to assist anyone injured. Praying for all those who were and remain in the path of this storm.”

A person walks on the roof of a building damaged in a storm after a tornado warning in Johnson County, Friday, March 31, 2023, in Hills, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)

A home in the 19000 block of Wapello Keokuk Road, about 1.5 miles southeast of Martinsburg, Iowa, was badly damaged in a severe weather storm, Friday, March 31, 2023. (Kyle Ocker/The Ottumwa Courier via AP)

A man takes a picture of storm damage in Hills, Iowa, Friday, March 31, 2023. (Nick Rohlman/The Gazette via AP)

Coriana Moore, 17, pitches in to clean up after a tornado touched down near the intersection of 23rd Avenue and Ninth Street in Coralville, Iowa, Friday, March 31, 2023. City crews, residents and neighbors worked to clear debris off the roadway and vehicles. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP)

Debris litters a parking lot and vehicles are seen thrown around after a tornado touched down near the intersection of 23rd Avenue and Ninth Street in Coralville, Iowa, Friday, March 31, 2023. City crews, residents and neighbors worked to clear debris off the roadway and vehicles. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP)

Cleanup begins after a tornado touched down near the intersection of 23rd Avenue and Ninth Street in Coralville, Iowa, Friday, March 31, 2023. City crews, residents and neighbors worked to clear debris off the roadway and vehicles. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP)

Homes are damaged after a tornado swept through Coralville, Iowa, Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Ryan Foley)

Jacob Dilks, right, looks over storm damage to his home in Hills, Iowa on Friday, March 31, 2023. Severe thunderstorms and tornados caused damage across much of the Eastern half of the state. (Nick Rohlman/The Gazette via AP)

Community members load belongings into a pickup truck in front of a home in Hills, Iowa on Friday, March 31, 2023. Severe thunderstorms and tornados caused damage across much of the Eastern half of the state. (Nick Rohlman/The Gazette via AP)

Firefighters carry a woman out of her condo after her complex was damaged by a tornado, Friday, March 31, 2023 in Little Rock, Ark. A monster storm system tore through the South and Midwest on Friday, spawning tornadoes that shredded homes and shopping centers, overturned vehicles and uprooted trees as people raced for shelter (Stephen Swofford/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

A team from Summit Energy say a prayer together before investigating a burst gas line in Cammack Village after a tornado swept through the area Friday, March 31, 2023 in Little Rock, Ark. A monster storm system tore through the South and Midwest on Friday, spawning tornadoes that shredded homes and shopping centers, overturned vehicles and uprooted trees as people raced for shelter (Stephen Swofford/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

Damage to homes on E. Kiehl Ave. can be seen after a tornado caused extensive damage in the area Friday, March 31, 2023 in Sherwood, Ark. A monster storm system tore through the South and Midwest on Friday, spawning tornadoes that shredded homes and shopping centers, overturned vehicles and uprooted trees as people raced for shelter.(Colin Murphey/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

Investigators look over the Apollo Theatre after a severe spring storm caused damage and injuries during a concert, late Friday, March 31, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Authorities stand outside the Apollo Theatre after a severe spring storm caused damage and injuries during a concert, late Friday, March 31, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Authorities work the scene at the Apollo Theatre after a severe spring storm caused damage and injuries during a concert, late Friday, March 31, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Authorities work the scene at the Apollo Theatre after a severe spring storm caused damage and injuries during a concert, late Friday, March 31, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Authorities work the scene at the Apollo Theatre after a severe spring storm caused damage and injuries during a concert, late Friday, March 31, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Authorities work the scene at the Apollo Theatre after a severe spring storm caused damage and injuries during a concert, late Friday, March 31, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Authorities work the scene at the Apollo Theatre after a severe spring storm caused damage and injuries during a concert, late Friday, March 31, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Authorities work the scene at the Apollo Theatre after a severe spring storm caused damage and injuries during a concert, late Friday, March 31, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Rubble is seen near the Apollo Theatre, early Saturday, April 1, 2023, after a severe spring storm caused damage and injuries late Friday, in Belvidere, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Rubble is seen near the Apollo Theatre, early Saturday, April 1, 2023, after a severe spring storm caused damage and injuries, in Belvidere, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Rubble is seen near the Apollo Theatre, early Saturday, April 1, 2023, after a severe spring storm caused damage and injuries, in Belvidere, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Emergency personnel check people in a parking lot after severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark., Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)

The interior of store is damaged after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark., Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)

A car is upturned in a Kroger parking lot after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark., Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)

A homs is damaged and trees are down after a tornado swept through Little Rock, Ark., Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)

According to a tweet from Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., damage is extensive in Little Rock and 24 people have been hospitalized, but no fatalities have been reported in Arkansas’ capital city so far.

The storm has downed power lines, flipped cars and destroyed several commercial and residential buildings in the Little Rock area, according to ABC News. A tweet from the city urged residents to remain in their homes.

A tornado emergency has been issued north of Memphis, Tennessee and people in six states between Arkansas and Iowa remain under a tornado warning. In addition to damaging winds, quarter-sized hail is possible in the affected states.

Severe winter weather is expected to affect states north of the states under tornado warnings, including South Dakota and Minnesota, where more than half a foot of snow and wind gusts up to 45 MPH are possible, according to ABC News.

