(WRIC) — More than 28 million people across the Midwest and South are under a tornado watch as a tornado outbreak that has killed at least nine people and caused more than 50 to be hospitalized continues to move through the regions.
According to ABC News, five people in Arkansas, three people in Indiana and one person in Illinois are dead after dozens of tornadoes moved through the Midwest states Friday night. The exact number of confirmed tornadoes has not yet been determined.
“Significant damage has occurred in Central Arkansas,” said Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders in a tweet. “I’m in constant communication with AR State Police and @AR_Emergencies who are working with local law enforcement to assist anyone injured. Praying for all those who were and remain in the path of this storm.”
According to a tweet from Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., damage is extensive in Little Rock and 24 people have been hospitalized, but no fatalities have been reported in Arkansas’ capital city so far.
The storm has downed power lines, flipped cars and destroyed several commercial and residential buildings in the Little Rock area, according to ABC News. A tweet from the city urged residents to remain in their homes.
A tornado emergency has been issued north of Memphis, Tennessee and people in six states between Arkansas and Iowa remain under a tornado warning. In addition to damaging winds, quarter-sized hail is possible in the affected states.
Severe winter weather is expected to affect states north of the states under tornado warnings, including South Dakota and Minnesota, where more than half a foot of snow and wind gusts up to 45 MPH are possible, according to ABC News.
