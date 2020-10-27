At least one killed in school-bus involved crash in Tennessee

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A school bus carrying children was involved in a serious highway crash Tuesday in Tennessee, authorities said.

According to Nexstar-affiliate WKRN, at least one person was killed.

The crash happened on Highway 58 in Meigs County in East Tennessee.

The crash remains under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn released the following statement on the incident:

“I and the entire staff at the Tennessee Department of Education are deeply saddened to hear about the fatal bus crash in Meigs County earlier this afternoon. No words can express our sympathies for those lives that were lost. We send our deepest condolences to the students, families, school staff and leaders, district staff and the entire Meigs County community affected by this tragic accident and wish healing for all those injured. The department has communicated with district leaders and staff in Meigs County and surrounding areas and is mobilizing to support this community in safety response and services.” Statement from Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn

It was not clear how many people were aboard the bus and no initial details of what happened were immediately released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

