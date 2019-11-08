Auschwitz survivor, 89, under police protection after receiving anti-Semitic threats in Italy

(CNN) — An 89-year-old Auschwitz survivor is now under police protection after receiving online and offline anti-Semitic threats in Italy, according to local reports.
Liliana Segre was only 13 when she was deported to Auschwitz.
She is a senator-for-life. She recently created a parliamentary committee against hate, racism and antisemitism, also known locally as the Segre commission.
She has recently become the target of about 200 “particularly aggressive” social media attacks each day, the Milan-based Foundation Jewish Contemporary Documentation Center told CNN.
She was assigned a security detail –two Carabinieri police force officers — after far-right Forza Nuova party members put up a banner in Milan on Tuesday near where Segre was speaking for an event, according to local media outlets.
Right-wing opposition parties were absent when motion for the Segre commission was approved last week.
Liliana is one of the 25 under-14 children who survived after being deported to Auschwitz.