FIJI (CNN Newsource) — A passerby spotted a baby crawling near a road in Fiji’s Nausori Highlands close to where five family members were found dead, according to a police statement.

The discovery of five bodies, three adults and two children, was made on Monday after the one-year-old baby was found nearby.

A postmortem examination discovered that the five victims had ingested an “alleged substance … which resulted in their deaths,” according to a post on Fiji police’s verified Facebook account.