Bag explodes while being loaded onto flight at Midway Airport in Chicago

by: Matt Knight

CHICAGO (WGN) — Normal operations have resumed at Midway International Airport after a bag exploded on a belt while being loaded onto an outgoing Volaris flight.

Volaris is a low-cost Mexican airline. The incident happened at Gate A2 at about 12:20 p.m. Monday.

A Level 1 hazmat situation was called, but has since been cleared.

An airport source told WGN there’s nothing to suggest a sinister motive.  Authorities are investigating to determine if it was some type of battery that exploded.

Chicago police said there were no injuries, and there is no threat to the public. A heavy police and fire presence, including various federal agencies, remains on the scene.

