Baltimore shooting leaves 2 officers wounded; suspect dead

Baltimore County police are on the scene of a shooting in Northeast Baltimore Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 12, 2020. Two law enforcement officers with a fugitive task force were injured and a suspect died in a shooting Wednesday in Baltimore, the U.S. Marshals Service said. (Ulysses Munoz/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Suspect killed was former state corrections official under investigation, governor says

BALTIMORE (AP) – A shooting in Baltimore on Wednesday left two fugitive task force officers wounded and a suspect dead, authorities said.

The suspect killed was a former state corrections official under investigation, Maryland’s governor says.

One officer was shot in the leg and the other in the stomach, U.S. Marshals Service spokesman David Lutz said in an email. Both officers were assigned to the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and were trying to serve a warrant for attempted murder, Lutz said. One of the officers is a Baltimore County detective and the other is a detective in the city of Baltimore. They were being treated at a hospital, but both were expected to survive.

Lutz also said that a suspect was killed, but didn’t say how, or whether it was the person named in the warrant. He didn’t identify the suspect.

The Baltimore County Police Department said in a statement that “gunshots were fired” when task force officers confronted the suspect, and that the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The statement did not elaborate.

Neighbors at the scene of the shooting in the city’s Frankford neighborhood told The Sun that a suspect was “shooting back” at officers from inside an apartment building. A sheet at the scene covered what appeared to be a body.

Police blocked off a street near the hospital where the officers were taken. Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young and Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt were among those seen at the hospital. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski tweeted that he was at the hospital and waiting for more information.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the task force included state police troopers. Hogan said he has directed State Police Supt. Bill Pallozzi to offer the state’s “full support and all available resources for the investigation.”

The shooting comes as officials have increased the presence of federal law enforcement officers in the city to stymie gang-related activity and violent crime as a whole.

In December, the Justice Department announced a plan to increase the overall number of federal agents in Baltimore and add more officers to task forces. Months earlier, the department unveiled a task force focused on gun- and drug-related crime in the city.

Task force members, including agents from the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, will work from a shared location to increase coordination.

Baltimore has been plagued with gun violence for decades. The city ended 2019 with 348 homicides, its fifth year in a row with more than 300 slayings. As of Wednesday morning, authorities had recorded 40 homicides and 56 nonfatal shootings in 2020.

