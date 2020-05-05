Former President Barack Obama and the former first lady Michelle Obama will take part in three virtual graduation events, including “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020,” a one-hour special slated for May 16 that will air simultaneously on ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox.
Barack and Michelle Obama will also give commencement speeches during YouTube Originals’ “Dear Class of 2020,” scheduled to take place June 6. The virtual graduation event will also have Lady Gaga, the South Korean boy band BTS and Robert Gates, the former defense secretary.
The Obamas will also take part in “Show Me Your Walk, HBCU Edition,” a two-hour event for the graduating class at historically black colleges and universities on May 16.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Where’s the beef? Some Wendy’s locations without meat because of shortage
- Mutant, more contagious coronavirus strain has emerged, scientists say
- 3 Norwegian Cruise Line ships dock in Portsmouth, Virginia
- Barack and Michelle Obama to give nationwide virtual commencement speeches to Class of 2020
- Mother’s Day this year means getting creative from afar