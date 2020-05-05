Barack and Michelle Obama to give nationwide virtual commencement speeches to Class of 2020

FILE – Oct. 31, 2017, file photo, former President Barack Obama, right, and former first lady Michelle Obama (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Former President Barack Obama and the former first lady Michelle Obama will take part in three virtual graduation events, including “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020,” a one-hour special slated for May 16 that will air simultaneously on ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox.

Barack and Michelle Obama will also give commencement speeches during YouTube Originals’ “Dear Class of 2020,” scheduled to take place June 6. The virtual graduation event will also have Lady Gaga, the South Korean boy band BTS and Robert Gates, the former defense secretary.

The Obamas will also take part in “Show Me Your Walk, HBCU Edition,” a two-hour event for the graduating class at historically black colleges and universities on May 16.

I’ve always loved joining commencements––the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. Even if we can’t get together in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the nationwide Class of 2020 and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/ngR2ykx3A2 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 5, 2020

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

