(WRIC) — The high school class of 2020 received a send-off with a unique, virtual ceremony Saturday night that was broadcast across TV stations nationwide.
Well-known public figures like Lebron James, President Barack Obama, Malala Yousafzai, H.E.R., Megan Rapinoe, The Jonas Brothers, and 2019 National Teacher of the Year Rodney Robinson made appearances in the broadcast.
Barack Obama delivered the commencement speech to seniors across the nation.
“I couldn’t be prouder with all of you in the graduating class of 2020,” he said. “Graduating is a big achievement under any circumstances. Some of you have had to overcome serious obstacles along the way. … And just as you’re about to celebrate having made it through, just as you’ve been looking forward to proms and senior nights, graduation ceremonies, and — let’s face it — a whole bunch of parties, the world has turned upside down by a global pandemic.”
A global pandemic that prevented students from having a ‘normal’ graduation experience — leading to a memorable, and inspiring, convocation.
Barack Obama also tweeted sharing his condolences with the Class of 2020.
Rodney Robinson addressed the television-bound seniors with a personal statement:
“Great teachers see the future in their students. You, the class of 2020, have been tasked to change the world and just know, every teacher in America has your back.”Rodney Robinson
RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras also weighed in on Rodney Robinson’s appearance on the special.
On June 6, Barack and Michelle Obama will be in YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020,” another livestream event that will honor students while featuring other notable celebrities like Lady Gaga, Condoleezza Rice, Alicia Keys, and Kerry Washington.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Barack Obama, LeBron James and Rodney Robinson send off graduating seniors with virtual ceremony
- Seniors pose for class photo in front of beloved high school destroyed in tornado
- Phyllis George, female sportscasting pioneer, dies at 70
- Local football standout hosts fish fry for essential workers
- U-Haul driver crashes into wall, landing on road in Fairfax