Barack Obama, LeBron James and Rodney Robinson send off graduating seniors with virtual ceremony

(WRIC) — The high school class of 2020 received a send-off with a unique, virtual ceremony Saturday night that was broadcast across TV stations nationwide.

Well-known public figures like Lebron James, President Barack Obama, Malala Yousafzai, H.E.R., Megan Rapinoe, The Jonas Brothers, and 2019 National Teacher of the Year Rodney Robinson made appearances in the broadcast.

Barack Obama delivered the commencement speech to seniors across the nation.

“I couldn’t be prouder with all of you in the graduating class of 2020,” he said. “Graduating is a big achievement under any circumstances. Some of you have had to overcome serious obstacles along the way. … And just as you’re about to celebrate having made it through, just as you’ve been looking forward to proms and senior nights, graduation ceremonies, and — let’s face it — a whole bunch of parties, the world has turned upside down by a global pandemic.”

Congrats to the high school Class of 2020, as well as to the teachers, coaches, and most of all, parents and family who’ve guided you along the way. Thanks for letting me be part of your big day! pic.twitter.com/RjYvHs2BhC — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 17, 2020

A global pandemic that prevented students from having a ‘normal’ graduation experience — leading to a memorable, and inspiring, convocation.

You may not realise this, but @KingJames and I have a lot in common. We both care deeply about education *and* have a killer jump shot ☺️. Now we #GraduateTogether. https://t.co/S3rEkeLM2D — Malala (@Malala) May 17, 2020

Barack Obama also tweeted sharing his condolences with the Class of 2020.

I’ve always loved joining commencements––the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. Even if we can’t get together in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the nationwide Class of 2020 and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/ngR2ykx3A2 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 5, 2020

Rodney Robinson addressed the television-bound seniors with a personal statement:

“Great teachers see the future in their students. You, the class of 2020, have been tasked to change the world and just know, every teacher in America has your back.” Rodney Robinson

The fact that I am in a line up with @BarackObama, @MichelleObama and @Malala, and @KingJames is so humbling but we deserve it. By we, I mean all teachers. We are rockstars and I am happy to represent us. #graduatetogether2020 — Rodney Robinson (@RodRobinsonRVA) May 17, 2020

RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras also weighed in on Rodney Robinson’s appearance on the special.

On June 6, Barack and Michelle Obama will be in YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020,” another livestream event that will honor students while featuring other notable celebrities like Lady Gaga, Condoleezza Rice, Alicia Keys, and Kerry Washington.

CLASS OF 2020 I TRULY ❤️ YOU GUYS!! Thank you for letting me be apart of your GRADUATION!! 🙏🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 17, 2020

