Barbie doll makes debut 61 years ago for just $3

(CNN Newsource) – Happy Birthday, Barbie!

The iconic doll turned 61-years-old Monday.

The Barbie Doll debuted at the American International Toy Fair in New York on March 9, 1959.

The first Barbie wore a black and white swimsuit and had the full name of Barbara Millicent Roberts. It cost $3.

She got a boyfriend, Ken, a couple of years later.

Barbie has enjoyed more than 150 careers in her lifetime, everything from an astronaut to a presidential candidate.

