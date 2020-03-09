Barbie doll makes debut 61 years ago for just $3

(CNN Newsource) – Happy Birthday, Barbie!
The iconic doll turned 61-years-old Monday.
The Barbie Doll debuted at the American International Toy Fair in New York on March 9, 1959.
The first Barbie wore a black and white swimsuit and had the full name of Barbara Millicent Roberts. It cost $3.
She got a boyfriend, Ken, a couple of years later.
Barbie has enjoyed more than 150 careers in her lifetime, everything from an astronaut to a presidential candidate.
