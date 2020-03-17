1  of  33
Closings & Delays
Bath & Body Works temporarily closing stores in U.S., Canada due to COVID-19

U.S. & World

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Bath & Body Works store in Queenstown, MD on July 26, 2019. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

(WCMH) — Bath & Body Works announced it will be temporarily closing its stores in the United States and Canada due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.  

Bath & Body Works CEO Andrew Meslow made the announcement on the retailer’s website and stated that employees would still be paid during the closure.  

“While our associates are home with their loved ones at this critical time, we’ll support them with pay, as well as look for other ways we might ease their concerns and share our appreciation for all they’ve done,” Meslow stated. 

Meslow also said that the retailer will prioritize inventory to online shipping, so customers can shop from home.  

