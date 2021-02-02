BBB warning people not to post their vaccine card on social media

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While getting a COVID-19 is an exciting experience, the Better Business Bureau is warning people against posting their vaccination card on social media.

Vaccination cards have a person’s full name, birthday and where thy got the shot on them. If your privacy settings aren’t high, the BBB said you could be giving this information out to anyone online.

If you have already posted your card the BBB suggests you delete it immediately and check your privacy settings.

The BBB said people have already caught selling fake vaccination cards on eBay and TikTok in Great Britain — they warn it’s just a matter of time until similar scams pop up in the U.S. The bureau said sharing photos of your card could give scammers the information to create and sell phony vaccination cards.

For more information about this and other COVID-19 scams, click here.