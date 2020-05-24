Bed, Bath & Beyond reopening 600 stores, restoring 11K furloughed employees

(FOX8) — Bed, Bath & Beyond announced Friday it plans to reopen 600 stores across the United States and Canada and recall as many as 11,000 workers furloughed by COVID-19 by June 13.

According to a news release, the company plans to take the following steps by June 13:

“Re-open approximately 600 additional stores to the public, including approximately 500 Bed Bath & Beyond stores across North America, as well as around 50 Christmas Tree Shop stores and around 50 Cost Plus World Market stores in the US. In addition to buybuy BABY and Harmon Face Values stores, which remain open to serve essential infant, health and personal care needs, this means around 50% of the Company’s total store fleet is expected to be open by June 13.

Expand contactless curbside pickup services to approximately 1,350 stores in total, adding a further 600 additional locations. Contactless curbside will be available at approximately 90% of the Company’s total store fleet across the US and Canada.

Bring approximately 11,000 associates back from furlough as stores re-open to the public and services are expanded across North America.”

“Our financial flexibility allows us to take this patient, market-by-market approach, while we invest in rebuilding our business and introducing new services for our loyal customers,” President and CEO Mark Tritton said.

The company had 1,500 stores across the United States and Canada as of February, employing about 55,000 workers, MarketWatch reports.

