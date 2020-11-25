Before embarking on your holiday journey, read these TSA travel tips

Transportation Security Administration manager Anthony Crimi, left, demonstrates how a new full-body imaging machine will be used at one of the security checkpoints inside Lambert- St. Louis International Airport as TSA agent Jan Ziegler, right, looks on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2010, in St. Louis. The airport will be screening passengers with the new equipment starting on Friday. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Before boarding that cross-country flight with a 5 oz. container of liquid cranberry sauce or placing that perfectly wrapped gift in your carry-on, you’re going to want to read these tips provided by the Transportation Security Administration.

The following tips were provided by TSA just a couple days out from Thanksgiving, traditionally one of the busiest travel days of the year.

1.) LEAVE GIFTS UNWRAPPED.

Traveling with a gift? You’ll want to leave it unwrapped – at least until you reach your destination.

The TSA says gifts are sometimes subject to additional inspection and, in those cases, agents may ask you to unwrap the inspected item. To save you from potentially having to wrap that gift twice, wait until you’re done traveling.

2.) ONLY FLY WITH CERTAIN FOODS.

Are you in charge of bringing the turkey? Are you gonna need to travel home with a doggie bag?

If you’re planning to fly to and from the family function this year, you might have to get picky with what foods you can bring/take home.

According to the TSA, “solid foods are allowed with no quantity limitations.”

However, liquids, spreads, creamy foods (e.g. mashed potatoes), must be in containers that are 3.4 oz. or less. Furthermore, those containers need to be “placed in a quart-sized bag with all other travel-sized liquids, gels and aerosols.”

Those same sizing regulations go for any half-melted or slushy ice packs. To avoid those size restrictions, all ice packs will need to be frozen solid at the time of your TSA screening.

3.) “CAN I BRING ALCOHOL?”

In short- yes! But there are some size restrictions.

In your carry-on: The TSA says you can bring as many travel-size (3.4 oz. or less) alcoholic beverages as you can fit in a quart size bag.

In your checked bag: Alcoholic beverages with 24% ABV or less, this includes wine and beer, are allowed and are not subject to quantity limitations. The limit on alcoholic beverages with an alcohol content between 24% and 70% is 5 liters. In addition, those more potent beverages must be kept in their unopened retail packaging.

Do you have more questions about what you can or can’t fly with this holiday season? Ask the TSA on Twitter or Facebook! Live assistance is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET on weekends and holidays.