Breaking News
Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign

Bernie Sanders ends presidential campaign

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks to reporters about coronavirus Thursday March 12, 2020, in Burlington, Vt. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont ended his presidential campaign Wednesday, announcing his decision during an all staff conference call. The move makes former vice president Joe Biden the likely Democratic nominee.

Sanders, who was once regarded as a front-runner in the 2020 Democratic primary, will address supporters in an online livestream.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events