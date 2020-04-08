Bernie Sanders ends presidential campaign

Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks to reporters about coronavirus Thursday March 12, 2020, in Burlington, Vt. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont ended his presidential campaign Wednesday, announcing his decision during an all staff conference call. The move makes former vice president Joe Biden the likely Democratic nominee.

Sanders, who was once regarded as a front-runner in the 2020 Democratic primary, will address supporters in an online livestream.

Today I am suspending my campaign. But while the campaign ends, the struggle for justice continues on. https://t.co/MYc7kt2b16 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 8, 2020

