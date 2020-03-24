Best shows and movies coming to Netflix in April 2020

(NEXSTAR) – As the coronavirus continues to keep people inside their homes, now may be the perfect time to freshen up your Netflix watch list with some of the titles the streaming giant is adding for April, 2020.

Some of the highlights include the hit series “Community,” comedian Ricky Gervais’ “After Life: Season 2” and “Fauda.” Movie standouts include “Taxi Driver,” “Mud,” “Road to Perdition,” “The Death of Stalin,” “The Social Network,” “The Matrix,” “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.”

Here’s everything coming and going in April:

Avail. 4/1/20

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet

How to Fix a Drug Scandal

How to Fix a Drug Scandal The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show

Nailed It!: Season 4— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can’t Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Community: Season 1-6

Deep Impact

God’s Not Dead

Just Friends

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kim’s Convenience: Season 4

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly’s Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends Promised Land

Road to Perdition

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

Sunrise in Heaven

Taxi Driver

The Death of Stalin

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Hangover

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Roommate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wildling

Avail. 4/2/20

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

Avail. 4/3/20

Avail. 4/4/20

Angel Has Fallen

Avail. 4/5/20

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Avail. 4/6/20

The Big Show Show — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 4/7/20

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/9/20

Hi Score Girl: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 4/10/20

Avail. 4/11/20

CODE 8

Avail. 4/14/20

Chris D’Elia: No Pain — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 4/15/20

The Innocence Files — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Outer Banks — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/16/20

Despicable Me

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fauda: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hail, Caesar!

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Jem and the Holograms

Avail. 4/17/20

Avail. 4/18/20

The Green Hornet

Avail. 4/20/20

Cooked with Cannabis — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Midnight Gospel — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Vatican Tapes

Avail. 4/21/20

Bleach: The Assault

Bleach: The Bount

Middleditch & Schwartz — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Middleditch & Schwartz: Dream Job

Middleditch & Schwartz: Law School Magic

Middleditch & Schwartz: Parking Lot Wedding

Avail. 4/22/20

Absurd Planet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Circus of Books — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

El silencio del pantano — NETFLIX FILM

The Plagues of Breslau — NETFLIX FILM

The Willoughbys — NETFLIX FILM

Win the Wilderness — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/23/20

The House of Flowers : Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/24/20

Avail. 4/25/20

The Artist

Django Unchained

Avail. 4/26/20

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/27/20

Battle: Los Angeles

Never Have I Ever — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/29/20

A Secret Love — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Extracurricular — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Nadiya’s Time to Eat — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Summertime — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/30/20

Dangerous Lies — NETFLIX FILM

Drifting Dragons — NETFLIX ANIME

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) — NETFLIX FILM

The Victims’ Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

LAST CALL



Leaving 4/4/20

American Odyssey: Season 1

Leaving 4/8/20

Movie 43

Leaving 4/15/20

21 & Over

Leaving 4/16/20

Lost Girl: Season 1-5

Leaving 4/17/20

Big Fat Liar

Leaving 4/19/20

The Longest Yard

Leaving 4/24/20

The Ugly Truth

Leaving 4/29/20

National Treasure

Leaving 4/30/20

A Cinderella Story

A Little Princess

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

The Craft

Crash

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Friday the 13th

Good Burger

GoodFellas

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Rosemary’s Baby

Rounders

Scream 2

Scream 3

The Shawshank Redemption

Space Jam

Spy Kids



PODCASTS

Coming Soon

ARASHI’s Diary – Voyage (New Episodes) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Circle Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The King: Eternal Monarch — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



