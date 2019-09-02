Beto O’Rourke to speak at Memorial in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke is expected to speak at a memorial in Odessa this afternoon.

According to officials with the AFLCIO, O’Rourke will attend the memorial in which they will honor the victims injured and killed in the shootings over the weekend.

At last check, seven people were killed in the shootings and about 20 were injured including three law enforcement officers.

Additionally, the Odessa Police Department, the DPS and the FBI will host a news conference today at UTPB at 2 p.m. for the latest on the investigation,