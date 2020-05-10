Betty Wright, influential soul singer, dies at 66

(WRIC) — Soul singer Betty White has died at age 66, according to her family.
White is most known for her early hits “No Pain, No Gain” and “The Cleanup Woman.” Her songs have continued to influence the music industry, being sampled by artists like Beyonce and DJ Khaled.
While no cause of death has been released, White’s sister announced her death on Twitter earlier this month:
