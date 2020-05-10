Betty Wright, influential soul singer, dies at 66

Singer Betty Wright performs the National Anthem before the start of an NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks, Tuesday, April 2, 2013 in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

(WRIC) — Soul singer Betty White has died at age 66, according to her family.

White is most known for her early hits “No Pain, No Gain” and “The Cleanup Woman.” Her songs have continued to influence the music industry, being sampled by artists like Beyonce and DJ Khaled.

While no cause of death has been released, White’s sister announced her death on Twitter earlier this month:

Calling all my #PrayWarriors | My beloved sister, Betty Wright @MsBettyWright, is now in need of all your prays.

“Que Sera, Sera | Whatever Will Be, Will Be”

In Jesus Name We Pray for Sister Betty

All My Love Chaka pic.twitter.com/krQcfWFl5r — 🎼 𝕮𝖍𝖆𝖐𝖆 𝕶𝖍𝖆𝖓 💜 (@ChakaKhan) May 2, 2020

