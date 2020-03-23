BJ’s Charitable Foundation donating $500k to help combat the coronavirus

1  of  2
(WRIC) — BJ’s announced it will donate $500,000 to support local and national organizations providing essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said $400,000 of that money will go to support local community foundations providing relief to those most affected by the coronavirus.

The big box retailer said the rest of the money, $100,000, will go to Feeding America, the country’s largest hunger-relief organization. The money will go towards Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, since the outbreak has caused an increased need for meals.

In addition to monetary donations, BJ’s said they’d also continue to support food banks through its Feeding Communities program, which donates food on a regular basis.

