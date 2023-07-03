RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – President Joe Biden (D) has nominated Virginia Solicitor General Andrew Ferguson to be one of the Republican commissioners on the Federal Trade Commission.

Ferguson, the former chief counsel to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), was chosen by Jason Miyares, who was Attorney General-elect at the time, to serve as Virginia’s solicitor general.

“I am thrilled that my Solicitor General Andrew Ferguson has been nominated to serve on the Federal Trade Commission,” Attorney General Miyares wrote in a tweet Monday. “He has served the people of the Commonwealth relentlessly and skillfully since Inauguration Day.”

Virginia’s solicitor general represents the commonwealth in major court cases, including those before the U.S. Supreme Court and the Supreme Court of Virginia. Ferguson will remain in the role while the Senate considers his nomination to the FTC, Miyares added in his tweet.

The president picks the five commissioners who head the FTC, an independent federal agency that enforces antitrust laws and handles consumer protection and competition issues.

FTC commissioners – who need U.S. Senate confirmation to be placed on the commission — serve seven-year terms. No more than three of the FTC’s commissioners can be from the same political party.

Biden also nominated Melissa Holyoak, Utah’s solicitor general, to the FTC. If Ferguson and Holyoak are confirmed, the commission would again have five commissioners.

“I congratulate Andrew Ferguson and Melissa Holyoak on their nominations to serve on the Federal Trade Commission. Each would bring key skills, experiences, and expertise to the Commission as we work to promote fair competition and protect Americans from unfair or deceptive practices,” FTC Chair Lina M. Khan said in a statement. “The Commission operates best at full strength, and I will look forward to working with them to fulfill the important mandate Congress has given us.”