Biden says officers who shot Jacob Blake, Breonna Taylor should face charges

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR/AP) — Joe Biden says the police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, who shot Jacob Blake in the back on Aug. 23, leaving the 29—year-old Black man paralyzed, “needs to be charged.”

The comment by the Democratic presidential nominee came after he was asked about remarks by his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, that the officer should face charges.

Biden also says officers should be charged in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky.

Biden plans a visit Thursday to Kenosha, where there have been multiple nights of unrest following Blake’s shooting. Biden says there have been “overwhelming requests” that he come to the city.

Earlier in the day, it was announced Joe Biden raised at least $360 million for his election effort in August, a record-shattering sum that will give the Democratic presidential nominee ample resources to compete in the final two months of the campaign.

That’s according to a person with direct knowledge of the fundraising effort who requested anonymity to discuss internal campaign details.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.