RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A tragic shooting took place Tuesday afternoon at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 18 children and three adults.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott identified the suspect as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos of Uvalde. Abbott said Uvalde was killed at the scene by responding officers.

Abbott added that it’s believed the shooter abandoned his car and entered Robb Elementary School, where he opened fire with a handgun, and possibly a rifle, before responding officers shot and killed him.

Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde. Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering. We thank the courageous first responders who worked to finally secure Robb Elementary School. I have instructed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime. The Texas Division of Emergency Management is charged with providing local officials all resources necessary to respond to this tragedy as the State of Texas works to ensure the community has what it needs to heal.” Gov. Greg Abbott

President Joe Biden is expected to hold a press conference, speaking on the tragedy at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. Biden is confirmed to have been on a return flight from a peace-keeping trip in Asia when the shooting occurred. During the trip, he pushed new rules for the global economy and promoted democracy in launching a new trade pact.

The White House ordered all U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff through Saturday, May 28 in honor of the shooting victims.