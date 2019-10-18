1  of  4
Big baby: Female Masai giraffe born at Los Angeles Zoo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A big baby has made its debut at Los Angeles Zoo.

The zoo announced this week that a female Masai giraffe was born on Oct. 5, the fifth baby for the mother, Hasina, and the sixth for the father, Phillip.

The new addition has joined the giraffe herd at the zoo.

The calf stands about 6 feet, 6 inches (1.9 meters) tall and weighs 138 pounds (63 kilograms). It doesn’t have a name yet.

When fully grown, the giraffe could stand 17 feet (5 meters) tall and weigh more than 2 tons (1,800 kilograms).

The parents were paired in a breeding program designed to save the threatened species.

