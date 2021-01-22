The numbers are in! Did you win the billion-dollar jackpot?

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The lucky lotto winner tonight is whoever has the numbers, 4-26-42-50-50-Mega-24.

Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot was been upped to one billion dollars. The numbers were high at the start of the day and continued to rise through the afternoon until it went up an extra 100 million and broke the billion dollar threshold.

8News spoke with some local lottery players hoping to have that lucky number. For just two dollars a ticket, customers have the chance of winning an unbelievable amount of money. One person buying a ticket at the Styles Bi-Rite Food Store told 8News they could “do a lot of good with that kind of money.”

Virginia Lottery spokesperson John Hagerty said they haven’t seen a number this high since 2018.

“A lot of people who might not normally play see that number and say hey maybe it’s time to get in the game,” Hagerty said.

North-Chesterfield resident, Christal Wills said if she won the billion dollar prize she wouldn’t spend any of the money on herself. “I could help plenty of people,” Wills said “That’s my main goal is to help family, charity.”

Hagerty explains that lottery jackpots are impacted by ticket sales. The abnormally high prize is indicative of higher than normal ticket sales.

“We see the occasional players, we see more pools, people getting together with friends or with coworkers and making a social experience out of playing the lottery,” Hagerty said.