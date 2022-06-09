WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — The bird flu virus has been found in ducklings at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, according to reports in an ABC 7News article.

The first confirmed case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in D.C. was detected in ducklings swimming in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. According to ABC 7News, the virus has been previously identified in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed that there has been one documented human case of HPAI in the U.S. so far. The CDC is warning visitors to take precaution by avoiding handling live and dead birds, minimizing contact with bird droppings and making sure pets are leashed to prevent contact with HPAI.

HPAI is spread through respiratory and fecal secretions, contact with contaminated areas and infected birds interacting with each other. If visitors observe any sick or dead birds and wildlife, they are encouraged to report it to the National Park Service staff. For more information about HPAI, visit the CDC’s website.

ABC 7News contributed to this report.