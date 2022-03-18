HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Birthdays are a special celebration and there’s no right or wrong way to celebrate them. For one Huntsville man, this birthday was a challenge – one that took him to new heights.

“This was a special occasion, 70, I like that number,” said Rob Dodson, a local rock climber who celebrated his 70th birthday on Saturday. “It feels good to be 70 years old. I decided for the first time in my life to do the birthday challenge.”

It’s something that’s been going on for years in the rock climbing community. On your birthday, how ever old you’re turning, that’s how many routes you’re climbing.

Dodson says he climbs at least three times per week. He says with High Point Rock Climbing & Fitness, his challenge has been made possible.

“Doing it here in the gym makes it a lot easier,” said Dodson. “Because if I had to do 70 routes outdoors, it would be much more difficult.”

35 years ago, Dodson was asked by a friend to volunteer for a kids retreat that would take high school students out to places like Colorado for weeks at a time to climb. After that, the Huntsville native says he fell in love with rock climbing.

“We just started climbing after that,” Dodson told News 19. “We would drive up several times a month to climb in North Alabama and slowly, but surely, I got into the climbing. Although, I was deathly afraid of it, even on top rope at that time.”

Dodson says he takes a sense of pride in maintaining his health to be able to continue climbing. While it keeps him active, he says the most priceless thing of all are the friendships he’s formed throughout the years.

“They have gone out of their way to make this a really special day for me,” said Dodson. “I’m blown away by their friendship.”

Dodson concluded by saying even if he can only climb a few routes the older he gets, his love for the activity will never fade.