Breaking News
Pedestrian hit and killed on Chamberlayne Parkway

Black Friday guide: Stores open and closed on Thanksgiving

U.S. & World

If you’re brave enough to hit the stores on what’s considered the biggest shopping day of the year, you may want to come up with a plan of attack

by: NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP

Posted: / Updated:

(NEXSTAR) — Black Friday is just around the corner.

If you’re brave enough to hit the stores on what’s considered the biggest shopping day of the year, you may want to come up with a plan of attack.

Several stores are opening early on Thanksgiving, while others plan to remain closed Black Friday.

RELATED: List of stores to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day grows

The following stores will be open on Thanksgiving:

  • Best Buy: Opens at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving and then closes at 1 a.m. Reopens Friday at 8 a.m.
  • Big Lots: Opens at 7 a.m. Thursday
  • Dick’s: Opens at 6 p.m. Thursday
  • Dollar General: Opens at 7 a.m. Thursday
  • J.C. Penney: Opens at 2 p.m. Thanksgiving and will stay open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday.
  • Kohls: Opens at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving and will stay open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday.
  • Macy’s: Opens at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving and then closes at 2 a.m. Reopens Friday at 6 a.m., then closes at 10 p.m.
  • Michael’s: Opens at 6 p.m. Thursday
  • Old Navy: Opens at 4 p.m. Thursday
  • Target: Opens at 5 p.m. Thursday
  • Ulta: Opens at 6 p.m. Thursday
  • Walgreens: Opens at 8 a.m. Thursday
  • Walmart: Opens at 6 p.m. Thursday

According to bestblackfriday.com, these are some of the stores will be closed on Thanksgiving:

  • Barnes and Noble
  • Burlington (opening at 7 a.m. Black Friday)
  • Hobby Lobby (opening at 8 a.m. Friday)
  • Lowe’s (opening at 6 a.m. Friday)
  • Menard’s
  • Sam’s Club
  • T.J. Maxx (opening at 7 a.m.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events