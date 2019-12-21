Black med students hope slave plantation photo inspires kids

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Medical students in a powerful photo taken in front of a slave cabin on a plantation in southern Louisiana, say they hope the photo of the 15 African American students in white lab coats will inspire minority children to become doctors as well.
Russell Joseph Ledet had the idea to take the photo after visiting the Whitney Plantation over the summer with his daughter.
Another student in the photo, Sydney Labat, said it made her both grateful and sad, thinking about “the conditions that my ancestors lived and worked in.”