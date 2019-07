(CNN) – Emergency crews in North Carolina led a bling horse to safety Thursday.

Officials believe ‘Gideon’ slipped into a pong at the ‘Rising Hope Farm’ overnight in Catawba County.

The farm provides horse ride to children with special needs.

He was apparently trapped in the mud for hours until his owner found him and called for help.

A tow truck was used to free the nearly 1,000-pound animal.

He was checked out and officials say he is doing OK.