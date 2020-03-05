Blue Bell ‘ice-cream licker’ gets jail time

PORT ARTHUR, Tex. (WRIC/WJLA) — The man who went viral last summer after licking a carton of ice cream at a Walmart in Texas and putting it back in the freezer will serve 30 days behind bars.
D’Adrien L’Quinn Anderson cost Blue Bell over $1,500 after the company had to replace all the ice cream in the case at the location.
Anderson has to pay a fine of $1,000 and pay Blue Bell back for the product damages. He will also serve two years of probation along with his immediate jail sentencing.
