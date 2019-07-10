Blue Bell ice cream licker opens up about his experience

(WVLA)– A Louisiana man who licked Blue Bell ice cream said if given a second chance he would not do it again.

“Who would be crazy enough to just go walk in the store you know what I’m saying and actually do that and put that back in there? I wouldn’t do anything like that,” Martin said.

Martin said that the video was not what it appeared to be.

“It was a joke with no criminal intent or activity…but I was locked up with murderers and real criminals on maxim security,” said Martin.

Martin claims he was wrongfully arrested and presented proof to a WVLA reporter of having bought the ice cream following the challenge.