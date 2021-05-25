Blue crab population dwindles according to new survey

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The 2021 Blue Crab Dredge Survey is complete, and it could be bad news for crab lovers.
While the amount of spawning females is up, the overall population is down.
The total number of blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay is below the average for the 32 years of the surveys.
In addition, the number of juvenile crabs was the lowest recorded figure since the start of the survey, and adult male crabs are down from an average of 77 million to 39 million.
A committee will review results and give their advice during a meeting in May.