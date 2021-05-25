Blue crab population dwindles according to new survey

Gabriel Chavarin Perez unloads bushes of crabs from a delivery truck at a crab facility on July 22, 2010 in Fishing Creek, MD. The plant is the original A.E. Phillips & Son location on Hoopers Island, in rural Maryland between the Honga River and the Chesapeake Bay. A prominent producer and processor of seafood, Maryland is a national leader in supplying blue crabs and soft clams. The Chesapeake Bay provides 50 percent of the total blue crab harvest in the United States. Each year, the Maryland seafood industry contributes some USD 400 million to the State’s economy. Annual commercial landings have averaged 38.7 million pounds since 2000. AFP Photo / Rod Lamkey Jr. (Photo credit should read ROD LAMKEY JR/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The 2021 Blue Crab Dredge Survey is complete, and it could be bad news for crab lovers.

While the amount of spawning females is up, the overall population is down.

The total number of blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay is below the average for the 32 years of the surveys.

In addition, the number of juvenile crabs was the lowest recorded figure since the start of the survey, and adult male crabs are down from an average of 77 million to 39 million.

A committee will review results and give their advice during a meeting in May.